Man wanted for Belle Meade burglaries after stolen phone sold at grocery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belle Meade police are on the lookout for car burglars who have been rifling through vehicles in their neighborhood.

Police have a prime suspect, thanks to a stolen child’s cell phone and a kiosk in a grocery store.

On Monday, authorities identified him as Javonte Willis, who is now wanted in connection to at least eight car burglaries.

“More or less he sold his soul for five bucks,” said investigator Tom Sexton.

It all began on Dec. 2 when a Belle Meade home surveillance system captured a grainy image of a man rifling through a car.

Though a lot of cars were targeted, police say the only item of value was an iPhone 7.

The break in the case came when the phone was sold at a recycling kiosk at a North Nashville grocery store.

The machine requires a valid license, and it snaps a picture of the person selling.

Willis, 24, was reportedly known to police due to a crime at a church this past October when he allegedly used a skateboard to brake the window during a burglary.

Now he’s wanted for the car burglaries. Police say he could be homeless and difficult to find.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Belle Meade police at 615-297-0241.