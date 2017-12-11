Man killed in South Nashville fire; Cause remains unknown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a South Nashville fire that claimed the life of one person Friday night.

Crews responded to a detached garage fire at a home in the 500 block of Brewer Drive just before 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, heavy smoke was coming from all four sides of the garage.

Upon entering the burning garage, crews found a man in the bathroom. The man was pulled from the garage and emergency crews attempted to resuscitated him.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, later died from his injuries.

The property owner told investigators the man lived in the home on the property, but it was unknown why he was in the detached garage at the time.

The investigation continues.