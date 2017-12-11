Man killed in shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after being found in the street near downtown Nashville Sunday night with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Metro police, officers responded to University Court at Carroll Street just south of downtown around 11:30 p.m. where they discovered a 23-year-old gunshot victim.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

It appeared he had been shot twice, investigators said.

Police labeled the case a homicide and said a possible crime scene was located close to where the victim was discovered.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.