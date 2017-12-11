Macon County inmates indicted after escape; 2 others arrested

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three inmates accused of escaping jail last month in Macon County were indicted for escape, theft, and vandalism.

Two other women were also charged in the case, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI joined the investigation on Nov. 8 after Dylan Ferguson, Matthew White and Jeffery Strong escaped from jail.

Ferguson ultimately surrendered to authorities on Nov. 9 in Trousdale County.

That same night, the TBI says White was arrested in Bowling Green, and his was wife was taken into custody on active warrants at a local hotel.

Strong was arrested the following day on Nov. 10 in Macon County. According to a press release, an investigation revealed Tabitha Swaffer was responsible for serving as an accessory to Sky and Matthew White after the escape.

All five were indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 4. Their charges are as follows:

Dylan Ferguson – One count Felony Escape, one count Theft of Property, one count Vandalism. Bond: $50,000

Matthew White – One count Felony Escape, one count Theft of Property, one count Vandalism. Bond: $50,000

Jeffery Strong – One county Felony Escape, one count Theft of Property, one count Vandalism. Bond: $50,000.

Sky White – One count Accessory After the Fact. Bond: $35,000.

Tabitha Swaffer – One count Accessory After the Fact. Bond: $35,000.

Ferguson is currently being held in Riverbend; the other four are in custody in the Macon County jail.

Macon County inmate escape View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sky White (Courtesy: TBI) Tabitha Swaffer (Courtesy: TBI) Matt White (Courtesy: Macon County Sheriff) Dylan Ferguson (Courtesy: Macon County Sheriff) Jeffrey Strong (Courtesy: Macon County Sheriff)