Little boy signs for help while sitting with Santa

STEVENSON, Md. (WKRG) — A little boy sitting with Santa is going viral on social media for his silent message to his mom.

Kerry Spencer posted a photo of her toddler, Samuel, sitting with Santa on her Twitter feed, @Swilua.

She writes, “We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for ‘help.’ You’re welcome.”

Apparently, the little boy was a little scared of Santa and wanted out.

The photo has received over 6,000 shares and more than 24,000 likes, and it has launched a debate among sign language experts about the proper way to sign.

People tweeted back to Kerry saying her son was “mispronouncing” the word. Kerry responded back acknowledging his sign wasn’t perfect, but it is the sign he makes when he needs help.

We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for "help." You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/i6NkxBf4KP — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 5, 2017