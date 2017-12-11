Holiday shipping deadlines for Christmas 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The postal service, UPS, and FedEx are working hard across the country to deliver gifts on time.

Here are the deadlines you need to keep in mind:

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Retail Ground – Dec. 14

First-class mail – Dec. 19

Priority Mail – Dec. 20

Priority Mail Express – Dec. 22

United Parcel Service (UPS)

3-Day Select – Dec. 18

2nd Day Air – Dec. 21

Next Day Air – Dec. 22

FedEx

Ground – Dec. 15

Express Saver – Dec. 19

2Day – Dec. 20

Overnight – Dec. 21