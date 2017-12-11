Holiday shipping deadlines for Christmas 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The postal service, UPS, and FedEx are working hard across the country to deliver gifts on time.

Here are the deadlines you need to keep in mind:

United States Postal Service (USPS)

  • Retail Ground – Dec. 14
  • First-class mail – Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail – Dec. 20
  • Priority Mail Express – Dec. 22

United Parcel Service (UPS)

  • 3-Day Select – Dec. 18
  • 2nd Day Air – Dec. 21
  • Next Day Air – Dec. 22

FedEx

  • Ground – Dec. 15
  • Express Saver – Dec. 19
  • 2Day – Dec. 20
  • Overnight – Dec. 21