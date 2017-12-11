Holiday shipping deadlines for Christmas 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The postal service, UPS, and FedEx are working hard across the country to deliver gifts on time.
Here are the deadlines you need to keep in mind:
United States Postal Service (USPS)
- Retail Ground – Dec. 14
- First-class mail – Dec. 19
- Priority Mail – Dec. 20
- Priority Mail Express – Dec. 22
United Parcel Service (UPS)
- 3-Day Select – Dec. 18
- 2nd Day Air – Dec. 21
- Next Day Air – Dec. 22
FedEx
- Ground – Dec. 15
- Express Saver – Dec. 19
- 2Day – Dec. 20
- Overnight – Dec. 21