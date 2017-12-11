Hayley Wielgus co-anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts with Bob Mueller. She’s excited to be living and working in Music City!

Hayley comes to News 2 from WWSB ABC 7 in Sarasota, Florida, where she served in multiple roles for the station over more than six years, most recently anchoring the evening newscasts and covering health stories and special assignments. She frequently guest hosted political and community-news-focused roundtables and the station’s “Suncoast View” talk show. Hayley previously anchored ABC 7’s morning and noon newscasts, and covered the 2012 and 2016 presidential election campaigns during their many stops through the swing state of Florida. She also reported live from the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Prior to WWSB, Hayley was a weekend anchor and reporter at KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, Texas and worked for Bloomberg Television in Washington, D.C.

Hayley has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas A&M University (Gig ‘em, Aggies!) and a master’s of science in journalism-broadcast from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University (Go ‘Cats!). She’s a proud native Texan who’s excited to make Tennessee her home!

Outside of work, Hayley has always been involved in community organizations, including coaching Special Olympics, serving as a “Big Sis’” for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and volunteering through Junior League and her Pi Beta Phi alumnae club. She’s a fitness fanatic who has run five half-marathons. Hayley loves spending time with her rescue dogs, Mattie and Jade, and her husband, Max Winitz.