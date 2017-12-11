Franklin man charged with stalking downtown business

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested and charged with a stalking a downtown Franklin business.

Police say Dennis Caudill—who was out of jail on bond after allegedly pulling a gun on a bank employee on Dec. 5—was arrested Sunday.

According to a press release, the 62-year-old was already banned from a downtown Franklin business after making employees uncomfortable. On Sunday, he was reportedly seen peering into that store’s window.

When Caudill began to go inside, he was intercepted by an officer patrolling the area, police said.

He was charged with stalking and now free on $15,000 bond.