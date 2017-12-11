Dylan Adams transferred to Obion County jail

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dylan Adams, one of the three defendants in the disappearance and murder of Holly Bobo, has been transferred to the Obion County jail in West Tennessee.

The transfer from neighboring Weakley County happened last Thursday. Adams is due in court on Thursday for a status hearing.

Adams is expected to go to trial May 29, 2018. The jury is expected to be brought in from Chattanooga and will be sequestered once chosen.

Dylan Adams, his brother Zach, and Jason Autry are all accused in the high-profile case involving the then 20-year-old nursing student who disappeared from her West Tennessee home in 2011.

Autry, who testified against defendant Zach Adams in September, has already reached a plea deal, while Zach Adams was found guilty of murdering Bobo and faces life in prison. He has since filed a motion for a new trial.

