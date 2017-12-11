Director of schools issues statement after boy’s bullying message goes viral

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The director of schools for Union County issued a statement Monday after a video went viral over the weekend in which a student tearfully discusses bullying at his school.

In the since-removed video Kimberly Jones posted on Friday, you see Keaton tearfully begin by asking, “Why do they bully?” The video has been viewed more than 22 million times.

He says he is not the sole victim of bullying at his school, and that other students are targets, too.

On Monday, he spoke to News 2’s sister station WATE, saying he doesn’t understand why people treat others like that.

“I don’t get why you do mean things like pouring milk on people and putting food down their clothes. I mean.. stop… I mean if you have a problem at home in school tell me don’t hurt me,” he told the station.

Union County Director of Schools James E. Carter issued a statement Monday saying the school system does not tolerate bullying and has policies in place to address any issues.

He said any report of bullying is immediately investigated, but the privacy of everyone involved will be respected.

To fulfill our mission of educating children in Union County Public Schools, we must provide an academic environment that is safe, civil and supportive. We do not and will not tolerate bullying and have a policy in place that addresses conduct taking place on school grounds, at any school-sponsored activity, on school-provided transportation or at any official school bus stop. With any incident of bullying that is reported to our administrators, we follow the process of our policy and immediately investigate the alleged incidents. The privacy of all parties and witnesses to complaints will be respected in accordance with state and federal law.