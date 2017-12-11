Days before shooting, eviction notice filed against Inglewood hookah bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Inglewood hookah bar has been a problem and causing headaches for some folks in East Nashville.

Last weekend, a man was kicked out of the bar after an argument. He then went to his car, got a gun, and started shooting at security guards. Those guards fired back, shooting and killing the customer.

News 2 has found out new information that could force the business to close. Last Thursday, the owners of the property filed for an eviction notice, claiming the owner of the business owes back rent.

According to court documents, Benjamin and Ann Mitchell, and their attorney J. Trent Lehman, filed to have the owner of Cloud IX evicted for failure to pay rent. They claim the owner, Erica Fenton, owes $175,712.28.

If it was up to neighbors, Cloud IX would already be closed.

“It’s crazy that after you start feeling comfortable with the area, and thinking it’s getting better, move into a new house, and all of a sudden people are getting murdered behind your back yard,” neighbor Joshua Neal told News 2.

RELATED: Residents meet with hookah lounge management, police to discuss murder

But the process to declare an establishment a nuisance is not just cut and dry.

“The DA’s office in conjunction with the police department doesn’t just jump into a nuisance suit, usually there are meetings with the owners to address problems and say these are the things going on in your establishment and you need to correct them,” said Assistant DA Ed Ryan. “And at some point in time when the owners don’t take control of the situation that’s when it’s time for the government to step in and do what we have to with the law.”

According to a letter Metro police Commander David Imhof sent to neighbors, to date there have been 12 calls for service at Cloud IX, including two shootings, six calls for disorderly persons or fighting, and four alarm calls.

PREVIOUS: Man dies in shootout at outside East Nashville hookah lounge

The DA’s office will be watching closely.

“Obviously having two homicides in a relatively short period of time in a club will definitely shorter period of time in a club will definitely put them on our radar,” Ryan said.

News 2 reached out to the attorney for the property owners and haven’t heard back. We also reached out to Cloud IX owner and was told she is not commenting at this time.

In the past three and a half years, Metro police and the DA’s office have declared three businesses, including a motel, and two drug houses a nuisance. Police responded to Club Kilimanjaro 120 times before moving forward with having the business deemed a nuisance and padlocked.