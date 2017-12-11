Coffee County sheriff: 3 missing teenagers possible together

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teenagers missing out of Coffee County may be travelling together.

The sheriff’s department is search for two 16-year-old girls—Katrina Blackburn, of Coffee County, and Kaylee Stephens, of Cannon County—and a 15-year-old boy—Nicholas Brazier, of Coffee County.

They were last seen in Coffee County on November 30, 2017 and are believed to be in a tan 2000 four-door Toyota Corolla with Tennessee tag number 3G9 9H6.

Blackburn is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 15 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stephens is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 140 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brazier is white, 6 feet tall, and weighs 120 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes.

The three missing teenagers have been seen in Florida but were possibly spotted in Chattanooga.

If you have any information, please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and ask for Investigator James Sherrill, Investigator Kelly Smith, or Deputy Brandon Reed at 931-728-3591.