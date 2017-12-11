Clarksville police search for runaway who may be suicidal

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a runaway teen they say may be suicidal.

Taylor Binker was last seen at a home in the 100 block of Malibu Drive and was reported missing last Monday. According to a release, a handwritten note was found at the home a week later, saying the 17-year-old was suicidal.

Binker is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Binker’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 931-648-0656 Ext. 5391.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 931-645-8477 or online.