Bredesen thinks Senate bid can get votes of many Trump supporters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Democrat Phil Bredesen thinks his new U.S. Senate campaign can attract some of those who voted for Donald Trump because years earlier they probably voted for him as governor.

“Looking at the numbers, there have to be hundreds of thousands of people who voted for me and then turned around and voted for Donald Trump,” said the former two-term governor who won all 95 counties during his 2006 re-election.

“I think my job is to cut through all the posturing that goes on and talk to those people and offer them some ideas,” he continued.

Bredesen’s comments came in his first television interview since announcing last Thursday he would seek the seat in 2018 being vacated by retiring Republican Bob Corker.

He expanded on his theme mentioned in an online video of being able to reach across party lines.

“I think the relatively non-partisan approach that I took to things, picking and choosing pieces of the different ideological spectrums to solve problems is very much needed,” added Bredesen.

Minutes after word leaked Wednesday of Bredesen’s candidacy, the campaign of Rep. Marsha Blackburn, one of two major Republicans seeking the seat, issued a statement saying, “Tennessee families want change and that is not what 74-year-old Democrat politician Phil Bredesen will bring to the United States Senate.”

“I just turned 74 and I would like think that is the new 54,” joked Bredesen when asked about the age issue being brought up. “I think people are just going to have to evaluate. ‘Is he energetic?’ I am certainly healthy and in good shape or I would not have done this.”

Bredesen said he had met last week with his Democratic primary opponent James Mackler.

“I think highly of him as I think he does of me,” said Bredesen.

Bredesen indicated that both aim to run a “respectable” campaign but “some sharp elbows” alway seem to be part of it.

Along with current congressional member Blackburn, former West Tennessee congressman Stephen FIncher is also seeking the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate seat.