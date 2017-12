ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted by Ashland City police for shoplifting and impersonating an officer was arrested on Monday.

Gabriel Taylor turned himself in at the Cheatham County jail for the crime that took place last January.

Taylor reportedly didn’t talk to investigators; he was simply booked on charges of theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, and criminal impersonation.

After several hours in jail, Taylor bonded out on $16,000. He is due back in court on March 1.