NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after one person was shot at a South Nashville lounge and grill early Monday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Pharoah’s Lounge located at 2510 Murfreesboro Pike, not too far from Bell Road.

According to police, an argument escalated before shots were fired. The victim was struck in the finger and leg.

A suspect description was not released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.