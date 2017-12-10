Titans take a stand for Tennessee boy in viral bullying video

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some Tennessee Titans players are reaching out to a young boy getting a lot of attention on Facebook.
Kimberly Jones posted the video last week and it has now been shared millions of times.
In it Keaton talks about how cruel the other students are some even pouring milk on him during lunch.
That didn’t sit well with Titans tight end Delanie Walker who posted his own video on social media saying the bullying needs to stop.
Walker read Keaton some words of wisdom and then offered Keaton and his family 4 tickets to see the Titans play on New Years Eve.
Next week, Kenan will get a visit from some University of Tennessee football players at his Union County school.
Tyler Byrd posted on twitter – that he and some teammates will be there to show him some love.