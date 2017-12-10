Titans fall 12-7 at Arizona

GLENDALE, Az. (WKRN) – Marcus Mariota threw two interceptions and the Titans lost at Arizona 12-7 Sunday.

The Titans saw a 7-0 lead disappear thanks to four second half field goals by Phil Dawson and a risky call by head coach Mike Mularkey.

Dawson hit a 47 yard field goal with 9:36 left in the third quarter. Following that score Mularkey opted for a fake punt at the Titans own 34 yard line. At first Eric Weems was ruled to have a first down, but the Cardinals challenged and when the ball was moved the Titans were a half yard short and it was Cardinals ball.

The Titans defense stood tall all day and came up with a stop but a 23 yard Dawson field goal made it a 7-6 game.

On the following drive Marcus Mariota had the Titans in field goal range, but instead had a miscommunication with Rishard Matthews turn into his 13th interception of the season.

Blaine Gabbert engineered another scoring drive with 5:39 to play and Dawson hit a 32 yard field goal to give Arizona a 9-7 lead.

On the Titans very next Mariota threw another interception when he was picked off by Josh Bynes.

The Titans defense came up with yet another stop limiting Dawson to a 35 yard field goal and a 12-7 lead.

It was a banner day for a Titan defense that held Arizona without a touchdown and tied a season high with 8 sacks.

Mariota finished 16 of 31 for 159 yards and two interceptions. On the ground the Titans managed only 65 yards on 22 carries.

Derrick Henry scored the Titans lone touchdown on a 6 yard run in the second quarter.

The Titans fall to 8-5 and visit San Francisco next Sunday.