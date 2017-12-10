Tennessee Senators, Maynardville community react to viral boy’s viral video about bullying

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) – Kimberly Jones posted a video of her son Keaton that has now gone viral. In the Facebook post she writes she had to pick him up from school again because he was afraid to go to lunch.

Lakyn Jones, who says she is Keaton’s sister, tweeted that Keaton goes to Horace Maynard Middle School in Maynardville. Sunday that community reacted to the emotional video.

“I just don’t believe anybody should have to go through what he’s went through,” said Varner. “When I was in elementary and middle school, I went through the same stuff and I don’t believe anybody should go through what he went through at all.”

Parents in the community angry are this is happening in the community where their own children go to school.

“I’d be upset,” said Heather Flatford. “I think that would be hurtful to the kids and I would probably go to the school and talk to the principal about it. I wouldn’t be too happy.”

Others saying there is only one way to stop the harassment.

“Kids parents stepping up and being a parent, teaching them right from wrong,” said Franklin Grimes.

In addition to reactions from the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker also responded to the video on Twitter.

Keaton, I know Tennesseans and people across our country join me in saying thank you for your courage. Bullying isn’t acceptable, especially in our schools. We’re all with you! #StandWithKeaton — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) December 11, 2017

Thank you #KeatonJones for sharing your story and bringing awareness to the serious problem of bullying in our schools. There is no place for that, and as Tennesseans, we must work together to prevent bullying and harassment of all our students. — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) December 10, 2017