Red Sox Pitcher arrested for domestic assault in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major league pitcher for the Boston Red Sox was arrested in Williamson County Friday.

Steven Wright was arrested for domestic assault and prevention of a 911 call, according to jail records.

Wright was booked into the Williamson County jail on Dec. 8 and bonded out the next morning.

The Wright family released a statement through lawyer Alex Little.

On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault. Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.

The Red Sox also released a statement to ESPN regarding the matter.

We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this and for that reason, the club won’t have any further

Details on what happened were not available at this time.