Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, December 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Downtown Franklin’s Main Street is shutting down today for Dickens of a Christmas.

It’s the town’s annual recreation of the Charles Dickens era. You’ll see characters like Oliver Twist and Ebeneezer Scrooge.

They’ll even be creating their own snow to get you in the spirit. That’s Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tonight would be a good night to see Christmas lights if you haven’t already. A few good ones on my list are:

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

Drive-Thru Dancing Lights in Lebanon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

And of course the brilliant displays in and around the hotel for Christmas at Opryland.