NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly crash closed down part of Gallatin Road Sunday morning in Madison.

Police responded to a vehicle that was involved in a rollover crash that killed the driver on the scene.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Gallatin Pike S near Briley Parkway.

Police tell News 2 the car flipped over and was then hit by a second vehicle. The driver of that vehicle is expected to be okay.