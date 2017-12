NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike Sunday just after 5:30 a.m.

Police tell News 2 that one person was shot, and the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

One person was taken in to custody at the scene and authorities were interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on air and online for updates.