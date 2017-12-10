Lincoln County church catches fire; roof collapses

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lincoln County church is burned down after an intense fire.

The fire happened at the Lincoln First United Methodist Church

Lincoln County EMA Director and Fire Chief Doug Campell said that the church was deemed a total loss after the fire.

According to Campbell, Firefighters had to pull out of the church due to the roof collapsing.

Chief Campbell said no one was in the church at the time but church was held Sunday morning.

Three county fire departments were called in to assist with the blaze.

No word yet on what started the fire. No injuries were reported