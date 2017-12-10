Lady Vols upset #2 Texas 82-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jaime Nared scored 23 points and the 11th ranked Lady Vols upset second ranked Texas 82-75 Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols moved to a perfect 10-0 with the win and assured themselves a spot in the top 10 next week.

Mercedes Russell also had a big performance for Tennessee with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lady Vols led virtually the entire game, but Texas had the lead down to 74-73 with 42 seconds to play. Freshman Anastasia Hayes missed a free throw, but Nared was there to get the rebound and fouled 10 seconds later. Nared hit both free throws to put the game away.

Lashann Higgs scored 13 points and White added 11 for Texas. Tennessee freshman Evina Westbrook scored a career-high 15.