Heroin, meth and marijuana found during Lebanon traffic stop

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A weekend traffic stop leads to a drug arrest in Lebanon.

After pulling the driver over on East Baddour at Carthage Highway, Lebanon police say they recovered 10 bags of heroin, 3 bags of crystal meth, 3 bags of marijuana and some drug paraphernalia in the car.

The driver, 33-year-old Seth Pedigo, was arrested and now faces several drug charges, according to police.

Police also charged Pedigo with a warrant out of Putnam County and driving on a revoked license.

At last check Pedigo was in the Wilson County jail.