Goodwill Industries to host various job fairs across Middle Tennessee

(NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Goodwill Industries will be hosting several jobs fairs across Middle Tennessee Tuesday.

The job fairs will take place in Nashville, Clarksville, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville, Cookeville, and Jackson.

More than 1,000 positions will be available.

The job fairs will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. until 1.p.m.

Candidates are encouraged to dress for success for on the spot interviews.

Goodwill also encourages candidates to bring a resume, Photo I.D., Social Security Card and Birth Certificate.

A full list of job fairs and directions to the sites can be found here.