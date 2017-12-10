1 person injured in shooting at Hermitage hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting at a hoel in Hermitage, police said.

Officers said they responded to the call at an Extended stay on Elm Hill Pk.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun to rob the victim. The victim then grab his gun and fired numerous shots.

According to a release, the suspect was shot and weapons were recovered from both people involved.

The suspect was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.