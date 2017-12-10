1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Nashville hookah bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shootout Sunday morning outside of a hookah bar in the Inglewood area.

Metro Police said a shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Cloud IX on Gallatin Pike.

According to officers, security had escorted someone out of the hookah bar and lounge.

Once in the parking lot, there was a fight and shots were fired between multiple people.

Police said a man was killed and another victim later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators are speaking with several witnesses as they work to figure out additional information.

