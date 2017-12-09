Wreath donations needed to honor our veterans this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tens of thousands of people will participate in a sacred ceremony this weekend, as they pause to remember, honor and teach.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.

The tradition of place a wreath at our veterans’ graves started 25 years ago in a corner of Arlington National Cemetery. Since then, it has grown to more than 1,000 cemeteries across the country.

At last check, more than 10,000 wreaths are needed to make sure each grave at Arlington has a wreath. There is a need for donations in Middle Tennessee as well.

Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery still needs more than 6,000 wreaths for its ceremony. Click here to donate or find a ceremony near you.