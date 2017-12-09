What the Tech? Easy way to call 911 from some cell phones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’re out shopping, walking to or from the store and someone is following you.

If you feel you need to call police, you could unlock the screen, open your phone app and punch in 9-1-1.

But let’s say you need to do it more quickly. Maybe you don’t want someone knowing you’re calling for help.

If you’ve got an iPhone, you can dial 911, without even touching the screen.

Simply press the on-off button, the one on the right side of the iPhone, 5 times, quickly.

That’s going to do 2 things, sound an alarm and call 9-1-1.

Depending on which iPhone you have, you may be asked to drag a slider to make the SOS call.

With the new iPhones, the 8, 8 plus or X, it’ll place the call automatically to the nearest 911 call center based on your phone’s GPS and shares your location.

After calling 9-1-1, the phone will send a text message to your emergency contacts. They’ll see that you’ve called for help and your exact location.

You may want to set up your emergency contacts.

You can do that in the health app under Medical ID. just, Emergency SOS, open the health app and tap Edit to add names and phone numbers from your contact list.

This is one of those things that heaven-forbid you ever need, but it’s a good idea to set it up, especially on the phone your kids use.