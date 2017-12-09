TSU holds commencement for nearly 450 students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parents, families and friends packed the Howard C. Gentry complex on the campus of Tennessee State University Saturday morning.

Normally, the gym would be filled for a basketball game. Instead, family and friends got the privilege of seeing their loved ones graduate from college.

Whether it was a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Associate’s Degree, students beamed with pride as they marched into the gym.

TSU graduated nearly 450 students with a very special commencement speaker.

The speaker was April Ryan, a renowned journalist, White House correspondent and nationally syndicated radio host. She is also seen almost daily on CNN.

Ryan, described as “having a unique vantage point as the only black female reporter covering urban issues from the White House” since the Clinton administration, is also known for her “Fabric of America” news blog syndicated through close to 300 radio affiliates.