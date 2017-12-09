Sumner County man charged in Kentucky shooting

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A Westmoreland man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in Allen County, Kentucky.

The Scottsville Police Department reports Damian Weesner fired several gunshots along East Poplar Street on November 30.

A bullet hit a 21-year-old Scottsville man in his leg.

He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Weesner is charged with first-degree assault and evidence tampering.

He is being lodged in the Sumner County Detention Center.