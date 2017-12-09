Steven Tyler honored with Harmony Award at Nashville Symphony Ball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rock legend Steven Tyler will receive the Harmony Award at the 33rd Annual Nashville Symphony Ball.

Symphony officials say the award wiinning singer/songwriter, musician, philanthropist, author and actor will be presented the award and perform at the 33rd annual event, Saturday, December 9, 2017.

Officials say the Harmony Award recognizes an individual who best exemplifies the harmonious spirit of Nashville’s musical community.

“Steven Tyler’s selection as this year’s Harmony Award winner is reflective of both the indelible impact he has had on music history, and his selfless efforts to enact positive social change and advocate for his fellow artists in the industry,” said Alan D. Valentine, Nashville Symphony president and CEO. “With a chart-topping album recorded right here in Nashville last year, Steven has made his own unique contribution to the historic Music City Sound, and we are delighted to honor him as an important part of our city’s vibrant musical community.”

With an illustrious career spanning five decades, Steven Tyler is firmly entrenched as one of the most iconic rock stars in history. A member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has sold more than 150 million albums as a solo artist and as lead singer of the legendary rock band Aerosmith, and he has won multiple GRAMMY® Awards, American Music Awards, BMI Awards and Billboard Music Awards, as well as an Emmy Award and ASCAP Founders Award.

Recorded in Nashville and featuring collaborations with some of the city’s leading songwriters, Tyler’s 2016 debut solo album, We’re All Somebody From Somewhere, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and No. 1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums charts in both the U.S. and Canada, and garnered rave reviews from the press and public.

The 2016 United Nations Humanitarian Award recipient, Tyler founded his philanthropic initiative Janie’s Fund in 2015 in partnership with Youth Villages to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. During its inaugural year, with the support of over 38 countries and many influential friends (including Bono, Garth Brooks, Zac Brown, Miley Cyrus, Sir Elton John, Pink, Ryan Seacrest, Britney Spears, Howard Stern, and Carrie Underwood), Janie’s Fund raised over $1.9 million. In October 2016, the first spend for Janie’s Fund was allocated to provide 300 girls with over 18,000 days of care throughout the next year.

As a member of the GRAMMY Creators’ Alliance, Tyler is also deeply involved in the fight to protect the rights of established and emerging songwriters, and he is also a tireless advocate for raising awareness of addiction issues and recovery solutions.

Past recipients of the Harmony Award include Béla Fleck, Miranda Lambert, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Amy Grant, LeAnn Rimes, Michael W. Smith, Mike & Linda Curb, Lyle Lovett, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Steve Winwood, Vince Gill, Wynonna and Naomi Judd, Chet Atkins, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Marty Stuart and Keith Urban.