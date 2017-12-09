South Knoxville clothing company creates Pruitt-inspired ‘Aight’ shirt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As Orange and White Nation rejoices in the Vols finally landing a new head football coach in Jeremy Pruitt, South Knoxville-based clothing company Mulekick Brand is jumping in on the excitement.

“I’ve read a lot about him, I’ve heard a lot about him. I watched the press conference, and I was extremely impressed,” said Ryan Willis, Mulekick’s owner. “I was watching and I thought, ‘Man, I really like this guy. He sounds a lot like me.'”

“The more I listened to him, I thought, ‘Aight, I can get on board with this guy.'”

Willis said within minutes of the news conference, two of his friends texted him saying his company should make some new shirts.

And so the “AIGHT” t-shirts were born.

Mulekick is currently accepting pre-orders for Tennessee orange t-shirts featuring Coach Pruitt’s newly coined catchphrase for $19.99.

Fans can find those shirts here, along with a number of other Vol-themed merchandise.