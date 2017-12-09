Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, December 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kick off your Saturday with a free workout at Centennial Park.

Camp Gladiator is putting on a full body boot camp starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and all fitness levels are welcome.

Immediately following that at Centennial Park is Music City Winterfest

You’ll find all sorts of things like, craft stations, bouncy houses, s’mores stations and face painting.

That’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Franklin’s Main Street is shutting down today for Dickens of a Christmas.

It’s the towns annual recreation of the Charles Dickens era. You’ll see characters like Oliver Twist and Ebeneezer Scrooge.

If the flurries in the forecast aren’t enough for you, they’ll create their own snow down there as well. That’s from 10 to 5 Saturday.

Don’t be alarmed if you see hundreds of people dressed like Santa downtown.

You might even want to join them for the Annual Santa Rampage.

So dress like Santa or one of his elves or reindeer and meet at Public Square Park at 7 p.m.. From there all the Santa’s will pub crawl.