OperationBringBuddyHome: Murfreesboro man’s pleas to find lost dog spreading on social media

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man is desperate searching for his missing dog.

Buddy the dog went missing from his home more than a week ago.

Buddy’s owner, Dwayne Sanford, said he is a house dog and he’s concerned with the colder temperatures expected this weekend.

#OperationBringBuddyHome is spreading on Social Media.

There have been several sightings of the Lab-Sharpei mix, but the dog has managed to elude anyone who got near.

“My Dog Buddy has been spotted a couple of times and we need help to get him back,” Sanford said.

So far, a $200 reward is being offered for his return.

If you have seen Buddy or know where he may be you can call Samford at (615) 400-1678.