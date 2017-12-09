Nashville Christmas Parade: Watch it anytime!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a good weekend to light a fire, cozy up with some popcorn and hot cocoa and watch the Nashville Christmas parade again.

In case you missed it last weekend, we are proud to present the Christmas Parade on wkrn.com so you can watch a one-hour version anytime.

This special event is hosted by Good Morning Nashville anchors Neil Orne, Nikki Burdine and meteorologist Jared Plushnick.

Singers, dancers and musicians march up Broadway, along with Grand Marshal Mike Fisher, former captain of the Nashville Predators.

Tweety Bird, Twinkle the Snowman and Foofa the Drum Majorette are among the 15 huge character balloons, some as tall as 30 feet.

Santa and his reindeer are suspended in air, enjoying the beat of a dozen marching bands.

The Nashville Christmas Parade has been a family tradition for 64 years, benefiting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tootsies.