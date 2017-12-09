MTSU cruises by Ole Miss 77-58

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee took down Mississippi 77-58 and picked up its fifth straight win on Saturday.

Nick King lead the way with 25 points and Brandon Walters had a career high 20.

With the win, Middle Tennessee improved to 7-1 overall and are now 7-0 against Power Five Conference opponents from the SEC and Big Ten since 2015.

The Blue Raiders improve to 6-3 against Ole Miss and now they embark on a long trip away from the Murphy Center.

The next home game for MTSU will be on Jan. 11 against Louisiana Tech.

Their next game will be on the road Saturday against Auburn.