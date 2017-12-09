Father and two of his children killed in Moore County house fire

MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were killed in a fire on Shelbyville Highway early Saturday, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report in the Elk Valley Times a family of five was in the home when the fire broke out. The father, his wife and son escaped, but the man ran back inside the burning home to try and save his two daughters.

The father and both girls, ages 7 and 14, perished in the home, according to Sheriff Mark Logan.

Logan says the 11-year-old boy sustained serious injuries. He and his mother are being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

