Baker Mayfield becomes first senior to win Heisman in 11 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Heisman Trophy race was tight this seas, but it ultimately came down to three finalists.

Baker Mayfield, the dynamic quarterback out of Oklahoma, Lamar Jackson, Louisville’s Heisman winning quarterback from last year, and Stanford running back Bryce Love.

When the dust settled, Mayfield walked away with the Heisman, with Love finishing second and Jackson finishing third.

The quarterback is the sixth player in Sooners history to become a Heisman winner.

According to ESPN, Mayfield is the first senior to win the award since Ohio State’s Troy Smith in 2006.

Mayfield adds the Heisman to his trophy collection from this season; he also collected the Davey O’Brian Award for best quarterback and the Maxwell award for Player of the year.

Mayfield now looks to add a National Championship to his trophy case as he leads his Oklahoma Sooners in the college football playoff.

The first bump on that road will be against Georgia in the Rose Bowl on New Years day.