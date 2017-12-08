Teen wanted for breaking into Springfield homes

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Springfield are looking for a 19-year-old man believed to be breaking into houses.

A homeowner on Kemper Court discovered an intruder inside his home on Dec. 1 around 3:30 a.m. and held him at gunpoint.

The intruder was able to flee the home before police arrived though he told the homeowner his mother kicked him out and he was cold.

On the same day, a nearby home on Fairway Trail was broken into and $1,000 was taken.

During that burglary, the suspect dropped his cell phone, a Vanderbilt toboggan and his wallet with his driver’s license inside.

Springfield police identify the suspect as 19-year-old Nicholas Mathis, who they say records show is homeless.

Anyone with information on Mathis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Springfield police at 615-384-8422.