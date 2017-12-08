Preds take on Golden Knights in Smashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a huge night at Bridgestone Arena as the Nashville Predators play their first ever game against the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

The team has enjoyed unexpected success in their first season, which began around the same time as the Las Vegas concert attack.

The Preds will take a moment to honor the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“Right after that we had a couple of country shows, we had the Nashville rising, which was one set of flood victims, then for another set, then for Caribbean and Puerto Rico and then it was added for Vegas, because it was so personal for people who live in our town and come to our games,” said Predators CEO and President Sean Henry

Henry commends the Golden Knights for their response in the wake of the mass shooting.

“You look at that franchise, they’ve done a lot of great things, on the ice, but off the ice, when you are starting a season, that’s an exciting time, but then to have that happen as a backdrop to the start of your season, the way they responded is really remarkable,” added Henry.

Former Predator James Neal returns to Smashville with his new team. Henry told News 2 his daughter has Neal’s jersey in both team’s colors and didn’t know which she would wear tonight.

Also, it will be Subban night at Bridgestone Arena as P.K. Subban’s brother Malcolm is the goaltender for the Knights.

The puck drops in Smashville at 7 p.m. and attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy with them for the Toys for Tots program.