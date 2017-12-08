Police say number of homicides in Nashville near record high

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say the number of homicides in Nashville this year is nearing a record high.

According to Police Chief Steve Anderson, Nashville is approaching 100 homicides in 2017. Last year, there were 82.

“Certainty up from the 41 we had four years ago,” Anderson said. “Now the highest we’ve had in Nashville is 112. I don’t think we’ll approach that, but appears we’ll go above 100. It’s very troubling.”

Recent statistics found that Nashville now ranks 19th in the nation for its murder rate. That ranking, complied by the Major City Chiefs Association, is above Atlanta and just behind Washington D.C.

In the first six months of 2017, there were 53 homicide victims.

Half of those victims were 30 years old or younger. Sixteen others were between the ages of 16 and 25.