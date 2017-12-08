Metro Schools administrator accused of sexual harassment resigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville Public Schools administrator accused of sexual harassment resigned from his position Friday.

Moreno Carrasco was placed on administrative leave last month while the accusations were investigated.

A spokesperson told News 2 the district will proceed to conclude its internal investigation involving Carrasco.

The school district expected to receive Carrasco’s official resignation letter later Friday.

Carrasco joined Metro Schools in the summer of 2016. He previously worked at Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland.