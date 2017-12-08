Metro police say premature baby’s death now classified as murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a thorough investigation, Metro police have classified a premature baby boy’s death as a murder.

The baby, who was born at 24 weeks at a Nashville hospital in March, lived less than two hours.

The investigation alleges the baby’s 21-year-old mother hit herself in the abdominal area with a closed fist in order to terminate the pregnancy. The mother also reportedly allowed a young relative to sit on her stomach.

According to a release, the boy, who was not given a name, did not survive due to blunt force trauma to his head.

No charges have been filed in the case. The district attorney’s office is reviewing the police investigation.