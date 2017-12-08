Metro opens cold weather emergency shelters this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Nashville is opening cold weather emergency shelters this weekend as temperatures dip into the 20s.

Anyone who needs a warm place to stay can go to the Hadley Park Community Center located at 1037 28th Avenue North from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday and again from 7:30 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

On Friday, temperatures are not expected to get out of the upper 30s, with temperatures dropping to the mid-20s overnight.

Saturday’s high temperature is only expected to be in the low 40s, with a low of 22.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation was out on Friday brining some roads in Middle Tennessee. Crews are targeting interstate bridges and flyover ramps, according to a spokeswoman.

