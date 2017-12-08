Man shot during apparent robbery attempt in Antioch dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say an Antioch man who was shot during an apparent robbery attempt outside his home last weekend has died.

Police said Jose Hernandez-Triana and his wife returned to their home on Sterry Court around 10:50 p.m. Sunday after getting off work.

According to a release, the victim’s wife went outside while the 53-year-old man checked his truck.

While Hernandez-Triana was still outside, police said a white car drove by, turned around and stopped in front of the house.

Police said a tall, thin white man got out of the car and said something to Hernandez-Triana before he was shot in the abdomen.

The unidentified gunman fled without taking anything.

Hernandez-Triana was taken to a local hospital where he was initially listed in stable condition before he died from medical complications related to the shooting. Police said his death is being classified as a murder.

The gunman is thought to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a white shirt. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.