Man has his car stolen at Madison gas station; crime caught on video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shocking crime is caught on camera. A man’s car is stolen at a gas station and the thief’s accomplices remain on scene.

News 2 obtained the surveillance video from Rollins Market in Madison Friday.

The video shows a black or dark-colored Cadillac pulling up the gas pump. The driver gets out and heads inside the market to pay.

Meanwhile, his car is unlocked, keys are in the ignition and it’s still running.

While the driver is in the store a man gets out of a neighboring SUV, jumps into the driver’s seat of the Cadillac and speeds off.

The victim soon discovers his car is gone. He runs over the SUV, which then also takes off.

Rollins Market owner Paresh Patel says this is the fourth car stolen at his gas pumps since he opened six years ago.

“The police department has tried to advertise several times at my store to secure your vehicle even if you try to fill up the gas or buy something from the store,” he said.

Ten minutes later, our cameras captured an SUV that looked similar to the one in the surveillance video.

It was surrounded by police cars and a man was in the backseat of one police vehicle.

A helicopter was also flying overhead.

We reached out to Metro Police to see what was going on but haven’t heard back yet.