Karl Subban ready to watch sons battle for first time in NHL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When the puck drops Friday at Bridgestone Arena history will be made.

Tonight’s game marks the first time the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights go head-to-head.

There are many storylines attached to the game.

Former Predator James Neal, who Nashville lost in the expansion draft over the summer, makes his return to Music City to play against his old team.

Also notable, it will be the first time PK Subban will play his younger brother Malcolm. The younger Subban is a goalie for the Golden Knights.

Malcolm started the season in the Bruins organization but was eventually put on waivers and claimed by the Golden Knights. Since then, he’s played a pivotal role in the team’s impressive first-quarter of the season.

“It’s a dream come true,” Karl Subban, their father, said. “When your children are living their dream their parents are very happy. So right now, Karl and Maria Subban are very, very happy.”

Of course, Karl Subban would not have missed this game, but he’s actually in town with the rest of the Golden Knights’ player’s fathers. The team is letting the dads tag-a-long on their current road trip, making it very convenient for the eldest Subban.

“It’s probably not so much that I’ll be cheering for Nashville or rooting for Vegas, but I’m just going to try and enjoy it,” Karl said. “It’s like being at your child’s graduation, but tonight I’ll have two kids walking across the stage. I’ll be filled with joy.”

One of the more difficult things Subban said he has to consider is his wardrobe.

“Usually whenever I am in Nashville I have the Nashville colors on, but today I’ll probably be very neutral,” he said. “I don’t want Malcolm to look up and see me wearing something I shouldn’t be wearing.”

As far as Predators fans chanting after a goal, Karl hopes that doesn’t happen too much.

“If that happens, I’ll probably smile,” he said. “we have some of the best fans in Nashville…and that’s what fans are supposed to do. They’re supposed to enjoy the game and I know that they’ll continue to do what they normally do.”

Puck drop is just after 7 p.m. tonight. The Predators next home game is next Wednesday against Vancouver.